FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Issued By Gabelli

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) – Investment analysts at Gabelli boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note issued on Thursday, July 26th. Gabelli analyst M. Sykes now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. Gabelli has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

CNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cohen & Steers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.66 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,470,000 after purchasing an additional 122,510 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth $26,012,000. Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth $16,941,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 383,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 60,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

