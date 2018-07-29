FY2018 Earnings Forecast for A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Issued By Northcoast Research

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Northcoast Research analyst A. Cohen now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.61. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

NYSE:AOS opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $53.23 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.72 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 24.67%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 2,600 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,445,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles T. Lauber sold 6,212 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $389,803.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,619.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,788. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

