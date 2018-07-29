FuturoCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (FTO)

FuturoCoin (CURRENCY:FTO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. FuturoCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $373,808.00 worth of FuturoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FuturoCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FuturoCoin coin can now be purchased for $11.64 or 0.00142168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, Coindeal, YoBit and Coinbe.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,189.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.52 or 0.05672200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $823.43 or 0.10054800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.01025650 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.01679020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00205439 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.00 or 0.02613100 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00407011 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000517 BTC.

About FuturoCoin

FuturoCoin (CRYPTO:FTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. FuturoCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. FuturoCoin’s official Twitter account is @FuturoCoinFTO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FuturoCoin’s official website is futurocoin.com.

Buying and Selling FuturoCoin

FuturoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit, Coinbe and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuturoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuturoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuturoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

