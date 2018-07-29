Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €96.10 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.10 ($113.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FME. Barclays set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €94.53 ($111.21).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FME stock opened at €86.60 ($101.88) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €75.53 ($88.86) and a 12 month high of €93.82 ($110.38).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.