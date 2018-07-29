Franklin Resources (BEN) Announces Earnings Results

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Franklin Resources opened at $32.45 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Franklin Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 12th that allows the company to buyback 80,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the closed-end fund to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,827,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $861,012,000 after buying an additional 2,615,864 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,911,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,964,000 after buying an additional 1,309,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,192,524 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,037,000 after buying an additional 1,188,556 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 7,279,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $248,297,000 after buying an additional 759,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 641,847 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,259,000 after buying an additional 522,177 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

