Francs (FRN) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Francs (CURRENCY:FRN) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Francs has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $521.00 worth of Francs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Francs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Francs has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.01028480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004768 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00017230 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Francs Coin Profile

Francs (FRN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2016. Francs’ total supply is 6,281,540 coins. The Reddit community for Francs is /r/Francs . The official message board for Francs is francs.heberg-forum.org . The official website for Francs is www.francs.paris . Francs’ official Twitter account is @francnoir

Buying and Selling Francs

Francs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Francs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Francs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Francs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

