Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $201,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.8% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 14,105,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,882,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $24,622,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $13,027,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $12,304,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $4,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.25 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “$19.11” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.15 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 134.01% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

