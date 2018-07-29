Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Yandex NV (YNDX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,362 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex in the first quarter worth $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Yandex in the first quarter worth $217,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the first quarter worth $219,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Yandex in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the first quarter worth $292,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YNDX stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 2.69. Yandex NV has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yandex had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.12 earnings per share. Yandex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yandex from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

