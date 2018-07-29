Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 10,506 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,506 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,118,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after buying an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Monotype Imaging opened at $21.20 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.69 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monotype Imaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 29,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $641,234.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,697 shares of company stock worth $1,247,018 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

