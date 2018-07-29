Forward Air (FWRD) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) has been given a $70.00 price target by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.
Forward Air opened at $62.41 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $49.88 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.27.
In other Forward Air news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 2,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $139,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $374,169.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,906.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,195 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).
