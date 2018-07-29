Forward Air (FWRD) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) has been given a $70.00 price target by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Forward Air opened at $62.41 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $49.88 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forward Air news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 2,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $139,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $374,169.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,906.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,195 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

