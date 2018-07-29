Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

FET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price objective on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies opened at $11.60 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.23 million. equities analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 265,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.