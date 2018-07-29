Fortis (FTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Fortis had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTS opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Fortis has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

