Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $8.49 Million Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 opened at $118.79 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.73 and a 1 year high of $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.02.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.