Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $16.30 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,337 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Caterpillar by 365.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $129,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 125.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 126.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar opened at $142.56 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.51.

In other news, Director David L. Calhoun bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.37 per share, with a total value of $776,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,989.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $705,496.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,581.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

