Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 682,585 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2,820.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,585 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $16,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,909,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,052 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 221,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 208,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,158,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 281,317 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Shares of PAA opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.66%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

