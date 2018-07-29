Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Forescout Technologies opened at $35.71 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Forescout Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.91 million. Forescout Technologies’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 16,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $79,153.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Beer sold 13,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $394,704.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,282. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSCT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $14,708,000. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $11,082,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,279,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 292,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 879.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 111,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

