Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 13.14%.

FMX opened at $98.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.47. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,667,000 after purchasing an additional 227,028 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 848,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,600,000 after purchasing an additional 122,381 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1,154.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 53,397 shares during the last quarter. 19.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

