Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Shares of Flexsteel Industries traded down $0.34, reaching $35.51, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 15,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,804. Flexsteel Industries has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $278.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.89.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $126.86 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.