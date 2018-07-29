FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. FleetCor Technologies posted earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $10.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $12.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FleetCor Technologies.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $585.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $238.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.82. The stock had a trading volume of 599,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $225.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FleetCor Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.