FirstService Corp (FSV) is Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. FirstService comprises approximately 4.9% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of FirstService worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in FirstService by 31.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in FirstService by 71.8% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FirstService by 182.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.46. FirstService Corp has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $86.05.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSV shares. ValuEngine raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstService from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on FirstService from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

