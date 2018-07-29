First Quadrant L P CA Invests $29.05 Million in Dollar General Corp. (DG) Stock

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 294,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.65. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $105.82. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.06 per share, for a total transaction of $200,336.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $337,622.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,849.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

