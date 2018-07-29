First Quadrant L P CA Grows Holdings in Graco Inc. (GGG)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.35% of Graco worth $26,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

NYSE GGG opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.65. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.06%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $4,235,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,575.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 5,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $256,500.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,805.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 347,204 shares of company stock worth $15,838,068. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

