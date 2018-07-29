First Quadrant L P CA Buys 33,368 Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,368 shares during the period. Signet Jewelers accounts for about 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 1.01% of Signet Jewelers worth $33,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,923,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,607,000 after acquiring an additional 976,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 742.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,282,000 after acquiring an additional 807,282 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 834,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 728,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Nomura boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 price target on Signet Jewelers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.34.

Shares of SIG opened at $60.92 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $77.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

