First Merchants Corp Acquires 3,432 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 34,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,408,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,811,000 after purchasing an additional 115,995 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 696,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,827,000 after purchasing an additional 648,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.45.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

