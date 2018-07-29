First Merchants Co. (FRME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

FRME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

FRME stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.96. 265,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.57 million. research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $50,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark K. Hardwick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $197,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 60 shares of company stock valued at $2,672 and sold 6,147 shares valued at $274,503. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Merchants by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in First Merchants by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 222,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

