First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 210 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,070,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $264.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $300.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $186.82 and a 52 week high of $310.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 211.30%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $153,462.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,870 shares of company stock worth $59,829,120. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

