First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Position in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,281,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 4,221.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in LKQ by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Wellington Shields raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

LKQ opened at $33.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.74. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $33,299.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $221,747 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

