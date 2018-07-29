First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,083,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 32.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 9,069,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,494 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,997,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 86.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,953,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,782,000 after acquiring an additional 904,396 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,827,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,644,000 after acquiring an additional 509,213 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,369.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon National opened at $17.65 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. First Horizon National Corp has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Horizon National from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Hovde Group set a $21.00 price objective on First Horizon National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, FIG Partners raised First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

