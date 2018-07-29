First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

Shares of FFNW stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.33. 29,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,880. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In other news, CFO Richard P. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,862 shares in the company, valued at $494,256.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie J. Clariza sold 16,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $291,636.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,861 over the last 90 days. 6.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 47,251 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 873.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 38,953 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 298,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

