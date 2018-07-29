First Bancorp (FBP) Upgraded at Merion Capital Group

Merion Capital Group upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have $9.50 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00.
Several other research firms also recently commented on FBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.35.
Shares of First Bancorp traded up $0.01, hitting $8.34, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,019. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 209,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 31.5% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 585,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Bancorp Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
