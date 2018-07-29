First Bancorp (FBP) Upgraded at Merion Capital Group

Merion Capital Group upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have $9.50 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of First Bancorp traded up $0.01, hitting $8.34, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,019. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. First Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $150.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 209,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 31.5% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 585,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.