First American Financial Corp (FAF) Stake Lessened by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154,175 shares during the quarter. First American Financial accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.49% of First American Financial worth $85,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial opened at $56.22 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 27,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,423,113.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,673,990.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAF. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

