Finisar (FNSR) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Finisar earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 48.0715833126227 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNSR shares. Cascend Securities started coverage on shares of Finisar in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Finisar to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Finisar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.84.

Finisar stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,480. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. Finisar has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Finisar had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $310.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Finisar will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $470,942.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 593,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,252,134.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 38,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $637,627.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 601,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,027,138.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,283 shares of company stock worth $2,125,202. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

