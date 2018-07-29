Financial Survey: Prudential Financial (PRU) versus FGL (FG)

Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) and FGL (NYSE:FG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prudential Financial and FGL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Financial $53.65 billion 0.77 $7.86 billion $10.58 9.35 FGL $1.72 billion 1.12 $41.00 million N/A N/A

Prudential Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FGL.

Dividends

Prudential Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. FGL does not pay a dividend. Prudential Financial pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prudential Financial has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prudential Financial and FGL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Financial 0 4 11 0 2.73 FGL 0 2 3 0 2.60

Prudential Financial currently has a consensus price target of $116.31, suggesting a potential upside of 17.61%. FGL has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.04%. Given FGL’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FGL is more favorable than Prudential Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of Prudential Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of FGL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Prudential Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of FGL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Financial and FGL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Financial 13.57% 9.25% 0.58% FGL N/A 9.54% 0.56%

Summary

Prudential Financial beats FGL on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions. The U.S. Individual Solutions division offers individual variable and fixed annuity products to the mass affluent and affluent markets. It also provides universal, term, variable, and other life insurance products to the mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets. The U.S. Workplace Solutions division provides recordkeeping, plan administration, actuarial advisory, tailored participant education and communication, trustee, institutional and retail investment, and brokerage services, as well as institutional investment products to the payout annuity and stable value markets. It also provides group life; long-term and short-term group disability; and group corporate-, bank-, and trust-owned life insurance to institutional clients for employee plans and affinity groups, as well as accidental death, dismemberment, other ancillary coverage, and plan administrative services. The Investment Management division offers asset management services, such as institutional portfolio and retail funds management, private lending and asset securitization, and other structured products for public and private fixed income, public equity, and real estate, as well as commercial mortgage origination and servicing, mutual funds, and other retail services. The International Insurance division provides individual and group life insurance, retirement, and related products, as well as reinsurance products. The company offers its products and services to individual and institutional customers through its proprietary and third-party distribution networks. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About FGL

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities. The company sells its products through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms, as well as various institutional markets. FGL Holdings is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

