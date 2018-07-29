Financial Review: PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) & Workday (WDAY)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital N/A N/A N/A Workday -14.53% -14.60% -5.03%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PagSeguro Digital and Workday, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 2 1 8 0 2.55 Workday 1 16 18 0 2.49

PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus price target of $36.73, suggesting a potential upside of 27.48%. Workday has a consensus price target of $127.87, suggesting a potential downside of 2.05%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Workday.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Workday shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Workday’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $790.32 million 4.49 $149.95 million $0.57 50.54 Workday $2.14 billion 13.16 -$321.22 million ($1.27) -102.80

PagSeguro Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday. Workday is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Workday on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Financial Performance Management application; Workday Learning application; Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; and Workday Recruiting, an application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters. Further, it provides Prism Analytics that enables customers to bring together various data; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, a student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

