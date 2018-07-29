Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,926 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 0.1% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 109,866.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 618.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $194,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF opened at $34.41 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.0787 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.