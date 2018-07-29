Financial Comparison: SEB Group (SVKEF) vs. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (BMA)

SEB Group (OTCMKTS: SVKEF) and Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SEB Group and Banco Macro SA ADR Class B, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Macro SA ADR Class B 0 1 5 0 2.83

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B has a consensus target price of $108.85, indicating a potential upside of 52.20%. Given Banco Macro SA ADR Class B’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Macro SA ADR Class B is more favorable than SEB Group.

Risk and Volatility

SEB Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Macro SA ADR Class B has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SEB Group and Banco Macro SA ADR Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEB Group N/A N/A N/A Banco Macro SA ADR Class B 24.73% 25.82% 5.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEB Group and Banco Macro SA ADR Class B’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEB Group $7.05 billion 3.28 N/A N/A N/A Banco Macro SA ADR Class B $2.21 billion 2.13 $567.08 million $8.65 8.27

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SEB Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. SEB Group does not pay a dividend. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B beats SEB Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEB Group Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments. The company offers research services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services. It also provides investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory services related to acquisitions, divestments, and mergers; equity capital market services related to initial public offerings, rights issues, and placings; and debt financing services comprising corporate loan origination, debt capital markets, leveraged finance, and structured finance services, as well as real estate and shipping finance services. In addition, the company offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; asset management products that include alternative, equity, fixed income, investment, and private equity solutions for institutional investors, and retail and private banking clients; and pensions, life insurance, health care insurance, and disability insurance, as well as investor, wholesale, treasury, and sickness insurance services. It serves large corporations and institutions, private customers, and small and medium-sized corporates. The company offers its services through 196 branch offices in Sweden and the Baltic countries; and 20 international sites, as well as phone banking services. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B Company Profile

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

