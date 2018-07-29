Financial Analysis: Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) & Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ: WETF) and Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wisdom Tree Investments 2 4 3 0 2.11 Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock 1 5 8 0 2.50

Wisdom Tree Investments currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 24.87%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a consensus target price of $57.57, suggesting a potential upside of 9.56%. Given Wisdom Tree Investments’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Wisdom Tree Investments is more favorable than Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wisdom Tree Investments and Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wisdom Tree Investments $237.40 million 6.07 $27.19 million $0.24 39.21 Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock $8.62 billion 8.23 $2.35 billion $1.64 32.04

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Wisdom Tree Investments. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wisdom Tree Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Wisdom Tree Investments has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wisdom Tree Investments and Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wisdom Tree Investments 12.27% 18.28% 14.82% Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock 30.83% 18.37% 1.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Wisdom Tree Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Wisdom Tree Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Wisdom Tree Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wisdom Tree Investments pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock beats Wisdom Tree Investments on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, and support services; and retirement business and corporate brokerage retirement services. This segment provides brokerage accounts with cash management capabilities; third-party mutual funds, as well as proprietary mutual funds, plus mutual fund trading, and clearing services to broker-dealers; and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including proprietary and third-party ETFs. It also offers advice solutions, such as managed portfolios of proprietary and third-party mutual funds and ETFs, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, and specialized planning and portfolio management. In addition, this segment provides banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and pledged asset lines; and trust services comprising trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. The company serves individuals and institutional clients in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, England, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. The Charles Schwab Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

