Financial Analysis: Dynegy (DYN) versus Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock (ENLAY)

Dynegy (NYSE: DYN) and Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Dynegy alerts:

Dynegy has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Dynegy does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynegy and Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynegy $4.84 billion 0.38 $76.00 million $0.22 58.23 Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock $84.31 billion 0.65 $4.27 billion N/A N/A

Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Dynegy.

Profitability

This table compares Dynegy and Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynegy 1.57% -11.03% -1.60% Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock 5.36% 7.87% 2.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Dynegy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dynegy and Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynegy 0 3 4 0 2.57 Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dynegy presently has a consensus target price of $13.59, suggesting a potential upside of 6.06%. Given Dynegy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dynegy is more favorable than Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock.

Summary

Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock beats Dynegy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynegy Company Profile

Dynegy Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells electric energy, capacity, and ancillary services in the United States. It operates in five segments: PJM, NY/NE, ERCOT, MISO, and CAISO. The company sells its services on a wholesale basis from its power generation facilities. It has a fleet of 43 power plants in 12 states totaling approximately 28,000 megawatts of generating capacity. The company serves a range of customers, including regional transmission organizations, independent system operators, integrated utilities, municipalities, electric cooperatives, transmission and distribution utilities, and power marketers; financial participants, such as banks and hedge funds; and residential, commercial, and industrial end-users. Dynegy Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas. It also engages in the transportation, storage, and regasification of liquefied natural gas (LNG); energy and infrastructure engineering; the design, development, construction, and operation of generation plants and grids; security and real estate activities; the management and maintenance of power plants; research and development in science and engineering; fuel supply; research and testing, inspection, certification, and engineering and consulting activities; and business consulting, administrative, management consulting, and corporate planning operations. In addition, the company is involved in the construction of electric facilities and port infrastructure; product, plant, and equipment certification; legal, trading, and mining activities; the marketing of energy products; training activities; personnel administration activities, as well as offers information technology and business services; and metering, remote control, and connectivity services through power line communication. Further, it designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines; operates optical fiber network; offers public lighting systems, fuel trading and logistics, factoring, electrical engineering, and water systems, and photovoltaic systems; and provides finance, environmental studies, and electronic plant installation and repairing services. It operates various hydroelectric, wind, renewable, geothermal, solar, thermoelectric, nuclear, and other renewable sources, and co-generation power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 85 gigawatts. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynegy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynegy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.