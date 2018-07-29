Fiera Capital Corp (FSZ) Receives C$14.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSZ. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

In other Fiera Capital news, Director William Geoffrey Beattie purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.76 per share, with a total value of C$117,600.00. Also, insider Fiera Capital S.E.C. sold 32,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$391,485.80. Insiders sold a total of 68,489 shares of company stock valued at $826,693 in the last three months.

Fiera Capital traded up C$0.08, hitting C$12.03, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 185,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,399. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$10.50 and a 1-year high of C$15.09.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of C$119.98 million during the quarter.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

