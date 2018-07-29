Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,686 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.80% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,532,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 493,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after buying an additional 103,765 shares during the last quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,046,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 38,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $21.35 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $22.21.

