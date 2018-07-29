Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bruker (BRKR) Share Price

News coverage about Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bruker earned a coverage optimism score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 46.4563240532883 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.25 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. BidaskClub raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. BTIG Research set a $42.00 price target on Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bruker from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

