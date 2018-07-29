Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) Share Price

News coverage about Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) has trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 47.1201987117895 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund traded down $0.01, hitting $10.51, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 306,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,862. Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This is a boost from Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. The Trust’s secondary investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities, which are rated below investment grade or, if unrated, are considered by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality.

