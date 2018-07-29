FARO Technologies (FARO) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of FARO Technologies traded up $0.70, hitting $69.15, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 186,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,834. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.79 and a beta of 1.47.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $98.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. FARO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Donofrio sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $94,335.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 818,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,462,000 after buying an additional 135,425 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 368,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after buying an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 309,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 865.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 307,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after buying an additional 276,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 297,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

