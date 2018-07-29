Faircourt Gold Income Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (FGX)

Faircourt Gold Income Corp. (TSE:FGX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

Shares of Faircourt Gold Income stock opened at C$3.00 on Friday. Faircourt Gold Income has a 12 month low of C$2.97 and a 12 month high of C$3.90.

Faircourt Gold Income Company Profile

Faircourt Gold Income Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Faircourt Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the precious metals sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in gold mining and exploration.

