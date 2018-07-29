Faircourt Gold Income Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (FGX)

Faircourt Gold Income Corp. (TSE:FGX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.
Shares of Faircourt Gold Income stock opened at C$3.00 on Friday. Faircourt Gold Income has a 12 month low of C$2.97 and a 12 month high of C$3.90.
Faircourt Gold Income Company Profile
