Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report report published on Thursday. Wedbush currently has a $250.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FB. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nomura started coverage on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $250.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock traded down $1.37, reaching $174.89, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 59,695,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,143,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $149.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,600 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total transaction of $1,959,198.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,410,798.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 156,967 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $27,260,458.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,391,743 shares of company stock worth $3,146,037,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.