Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $210.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FB. ValuEngine raised Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock traded down $1.37, reaching $174.89, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 59,695,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,143,142. The firm has a market cap of $508.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $149.02 and a one year high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 9,522 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $1,748,334.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,154,067.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 240,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $52,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,391,743 shares of company stock worth $3,146,037,590 over the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.