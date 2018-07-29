Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG) Trading Down 1.9%

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 744,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Eyegate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. analysts anticipate that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyegate Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $90,276.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 390,000 shares of company stock worth $195,936. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.