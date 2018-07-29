Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $87.51, but opened at $84.24. Exxon Mobil shares last traded at $81.92, with a volume of 18220840 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Morningstar set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $354.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

