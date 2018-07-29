Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 79,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil opened at $81.92 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $354.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $88.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.81.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.