Extreme Networks (EXTR) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Extreme Networks earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.098444772828 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of EXTR stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. 1,086,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $985.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 43.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward H. Kennedy purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Meyercord purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $168,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,500. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

